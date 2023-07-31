Geneva vet chain Mvet is planning 30 branches

The goal is 30 branches: the Geneva vet chain is planning an offensive – with a new concept for German-speaking Switzerland too

Medical treatments, haircuts and the sale of food for dogs and cats: the young Swiss company Mvet is planning an expansion coup. But the challenges are great.

The Geneva chain Mvet also wants to expand in German-speaking Switzerland.

What if Frodo throws up all the time, if Luna’s eyes can’t see well because of the hair in front of her eyes, or if Minnie isn’t interested in her toys anymore? In such situations, dog or cat owners usually have three visits – to the veterinarian, to the dog groomer and to the pet shop.

