Genoa, “Killed and mutilated because he wanted to leave his job”. The confession

Boy found headless in sea

Mahmoud Abdalla, the 19-year-old Egyptian boy whose mutilated body was found in the sea in front of Santa Margherita Ligure on 24 July last, was killed after a fight with his employer over the boy wanting to leave the barber shop of Chiavari to work in another business.

Lo confessed the two boys arrested for aggravated voluntary homicide and suppression of a corpse, Abdelwahab Ahmed Gamal Kamelknown as Bob, a 26-year-old Egyptian resident in Genoa and Mohamed Ali Abdelghani Aliknown as Tito, a 27-year-old Egyptian resident in Chiavari.

First they stabbed him to death, breaking his heart at home, then they put the body in a suitcase and, after transporting it from Genoa to Chiavari by taxi, they dismembered Mahmoud Abdalla’s body on the beach, first cutting off his head and then his hands. Soon after, they threw the remains into the sea. During their respective interrogations Ahmed ‘Bob’ Abdelwahab and Mohamed Ali ‘Tito’ Abdelghani accused each other of dismembering the corpse.

How writes theAnsa it was the taxi driver himself who confirmed that he had started his journey in Genoa, in the Sestri Ponente area and that two boys had boarded with two suitcases, one of which was particularly heavy. So heavy that the same taxi driver had invited the two customers to put it in the trunk. The man did not recognize the photos of Abdelwahab and Abdelghani but the identification of his taxi took place during the investigation with certainty and the witness recognized the point in via Vado where he recovered the two, i.e. in front of civico 40 where Ahmed Abdelwahab lives.

The two suspects confess

According to what breaking latest news learns, when the investigators during yesterday’s interrogation pointed out to the two managers of a chain of hairdressing shops that they had been filmed while they were taking a taxi together on Sunday afternoon, they admitted what happened, while not agreeing between them at some points in the reconstruction.

The story of Kamel Abdelwhab known as ‘Bob’ and Mohamed Abdelghani known as ‘Tito’ is particularly raw and does not coincide in some passages. Bob explained that Tito would have fought with Abdalla and would have inflicted several stab wounds and that he would have got in the way, but then he would have moved away so as not to receive a blow. Bob added that Tito, after having killed Abdalla, would have later threatened him and his family with death, thus inducing him to say nothing and forcing him to help him carry away the body in a large dark-colored suitcase, which both have loaded into a taxi together with the gray suitcase with Abdalla’s personal effects.

