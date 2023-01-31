Listen to the audio version of the article

A project that should start between late summer and autumn 2023 and which aims, with a cable car, to change the mobility of Genoa in the area that goes from the station in Piazza Principe and the Lagaccio district towards Forte Begato, one of the ancient hill forts of the city.

Simone Tomelleri, commercial director of Doppelmayr Italia, the company that won the 35 million contract for the work, presented, at the Shipping, Transport & Intermodal Forumthe project for the Genoa Principe-Lagaccio-Forte Begato cable car, a work financed with funds from the Pnrr.

Two kilometers of route

The route is approximately 2.2 kilometers long, divided into two more or less similar sections and three stations: the downstream one at Principe, the intermediate one at Lagaccio and the upstream one near Forte Begato.

To serve them, explained Tomelleri, «two “come and go” cabins for 60 people each which will allow the inhabitants of Lagaccio to be in Genova Principe in four minutes. Two pylons are planned for the first section, one at the height of the local health authority and the other at the former Gavoglio barracks.

Work starts at the end of the summer

Precisely with regard to the presence of the pylons in the Lagaccio area, some citizens’ committees oppose the construction of the work. But the Municipality of Genoa, which believes that the infrastructure is an integral part of a wider project to relaunch tourism under the Lanterna, also through the construction of new works to facilitate mobility, intends to keep going.