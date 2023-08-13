Genoa, the restart of the city’s works after the collapse of the Morandi bridge

Listen to the audio version of the article

«The city took a big slap with the collapse of Morandi and its 43 victims, who will never be forgotten. But after this slap Genoa woke up and recovered. We are now traveling on a growth trend, which goes from jobs to GDP, to investments, to new infrastructures, to the establishment of new companies». The mayor of Genoa, Marco Bucci, is preparing to commemorate the tragedy of five years ago, that dramatic 14 July 2018, when the Morandi viaduct, over the Polcevera stream, collapsed like it was made of cardboard, extinguishing the existence of so many people who they were going through and forever marking the lives of their loved ones.

Fifty million transits on the San Giorgio bridge

That misfortune, moreover, gave a shock to the Genoese community and to the whole of Liguria which, since then, also by virtue of the funds received, as a refreshment, from the Genoa decree and, subsequently, with the Pnrr, has not stopped moving forward. Starting with the new San Giorgio bridge, designed by Renzo Piano and built in 18 months by Webuild and Fincantieri. On that viaduct, three years after the inauguration on 3 August 2020, there have been 50 million transits, with a daily average of 48 thousand (Aspi data).

The problem of the maintenance of the structures

Morandi’s misfortune – says Bucci – has highlighted, among other things, a big problem, that of infrastructure maintenance. To put them back in place, investments are now being made throughout Liguria, on the motorways but also on the railways. It is clear that this creates discomfort. But we have no choice: it is better to have inconveniences immediately than to continue them over time. Genoa, however, will not forget its victims. We are investing in the Memorial, the works have started and will be completed within 12-14 months. We are also doing urban regeneration in the neighborhood under the bridge. In the nearby Campasso area, we will then build a large sports facility with the road that will connect the area to Certosa. And again we will have the Red Circle, a pedestrian and cycle path that will unite the two banks of the Polcevera. For all these interventions we are putting around 140 million in public money, to which are added 30 million in project financing, by private individuals, for the sports facility».

Between 6 and 7 billion in investments

Then, recalls the mayor, there are all the other interventions activated in Genoa: «The new breakwater, investments in the LPT, including the skymeter in Val Bisagno, the cable car to Fort Begato, the people mover for the Erzelli hill, the urban regeneration of the Levante waterfront, the area under the San Giorgio bridge and Sestri Ponente as well as the sub-port tunnel. And then the investments we will make in the future. All of this amounts to a total of between 6 and 7 billion”.

The commemoration in the Glade of Memory

The commemoration of Morandi’s victims, on August 14, this year includes a series of initiatives, including a remembrance ceremony, which will also be attended by the vice president of the council, Matteo Salvini, at the Clearing of memory, under the new viaduct. But in the memories of the relatives of the victims, 2023 will remain linked to an authoritative and disturbing testimony given in May during a hearing in the bridge trial. Gianni Mion, former supermanager of the Benetton group, recalled a meeting that took place in 2010 (according to what has been reconstructed) and which was attended by a large part of the group’s top management, including Gilberto Benetton and Giovanni Castellucci (CEO of Aspi). «It emerged that the bridge – Mion said – had an original design defect and was at risk of collapse. I asked if there was anyone who certified safety. They replied: we self-certify it».

