ROMA – Tencent and NetEase’s dominance falters in the Chinese mobile game market. Or at least that’s what he hopes for miHoYo, the Shanghai-based game company famous for Genshin Impact. The independent studio founded in 2012 by Cai Haoyu launched the latest version of Honkai last month: Star Rail, the second most important video game of the Chinese production house, now in contention to become the main title.