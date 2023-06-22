Home » Gentili Mosconi, agreement with Konica Minolta for digital printing
Gentili Mosconi, agreement with Konica Minolta for digital printing

(Teleborsa) – Dear Mosconia group listed on Euronext Growth Milan and active in the luxury fashion market offering design, transformation, printing and fabric customization services, has signed a partnership with Konica Minoltaa Japanese multinational active in the production of digital printing systems, for the study and development of new technologies dedicated to digital printing on fabric.

The collaboration is on a worldwide scale and aimed at high-end segment and pret-à-porter fabricsreads a note.

“We are honored to have been chosen by Konica Minolta as a strategic partner to jointly develop new innovative solutions for digital printing – commented the CEO Francesco Gentili – It is for us one collaboration of prestige, of international scopewhich validates our innovative capacity and know-how in printed fabrics for prét-a-porter, reinforcing the group’s positioning as a reference player in high fashion, with an increasingly personalized offer that combines technology and innovation with ‘craftsmanship and attention to detail”.

