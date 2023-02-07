Gentili Mosconi debuts tomorrow on the EGM

Keep growing through new acquisitions is the goal of Dear Mosconi. And to do it even faster, the company from Como, which operates on the market of luxury fashion offering design, transformation, printing and customization services of raw fabrics for large international luxury players, has taken the path of Bag.

Tomorrow, in fact, the stock will debut in Piazza Affari: the placement for the listing on Euronext Growth Milan was edited by I rode SIM and amounted to 23 million euro (including the over allotment option, at a price of €3.75 per share) with a capitalization of 71 million euros, including the capital increase of 15 million euros. The free float is equal to approximately 21.1% of the share capital (25.3% in the event of full exercise of the over allotment option). Francesco Gentili will have 35.2% of the post-greenshoe share capital, Patricia Mosconi il 32,5% e i cornerstone investors Palladio Holding e Mahrberg il 7%.

An “exciting” 2022 comes to a close

“We are happy with this changeover which gives us the possibility of following our path over the next 5 years” underlines a Truth and Business the president Francesco Gentili. “We had been thinking about the listing since 2022 and from beginning of the year we accelerated. We come from a 2022 excitingwhile for 2023 we expect a certain settling even if we are confident of doing better than the market average”.

The group was born in 1988, active in the sector of textile accessories for men and women (scarves, ties and foulards), to then expand and grow in the fabric production for luxury clothing. In 2015 he acquired Emme, a historical company specialized in the sector of fabric printing of the highest quality. “The acquisition plan will proceed with the integration of our production chain. After the printing house, we are interested in acquiring dyeing and weaving, players who are located here in our area to which we will add internal training schools to preserve our knowledge” continues the president.

Doubled revenues in a decade

Over last ten years of activitythe group has almost doubled the value of revenues, equal to 40 million euros for the year ended 31 December 2021, with an average annual growth rate of 6%. It closed the first half of 2022 with revenues of 26 million euros (+36.6% compared to the same period of 2021) and a profit of 3.4 million euros (compared to 1.3 million in the first six months of the last year). Gentili Mosconi expects to close 2022 with a total turnover of over 50 million eurosof which approximately 41% in Italy and the remainder 59% all’estero.

Last year’s growth is linked “80% to a renewed desire to buy and 20% benefits from a reshoring effect of customers who previously produced in Asia and after the Covid instead they produce in Europe because they don’t want to have transport and supply problems. A trend that will also help us in the future, because reshoring will continue, while we expect strong cross-selling with the other companies we are going to acquire”.

Gentili Mosconi sustainable since 2012

At the level of sustainability “We opened in 2012 the first industrial warehouse in Como completely ecological, and after so many years it continues to be the only one in the district. Furthermore, we have been publishing a for two years integrated sustainability reportas we don’t want to deal only with how green the chemical components we use are, but above all with what is around the company and in relation to it” concludes Mosconi.