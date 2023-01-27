Gentili Mosconi, a group that operates in the luxury fashion market, is preparing to land on the Stock Exchange. The company, which offers design, transformation, printing and customization services of raw fabrics for international luxury players, started the process for listing on Euronext Growth Milan (EGM) on 20 January and expects admission for the February 3, 2023, with the start of negotiations in the following days.

As part of the placement instrumental to Gentili Mosconi’s admission to EGM, Palladio Holding and Mahrberg, as Cornerstone Investors in the IPO operation, have undertaken to complete a 5 million investment in the company’s capital, at the IPO price determined by institutional placement.

The investment, also characterized by the presence of 12-month lock-up commitments for the investors, is aimed at supporting Gentili Mosconi’s development plans and accompanying the company’s management in a project which envisages the consolidation of the distinctive positioning on the reference markets and the strengthening of the business on an international scale, also through targeted acquisition operations.

The Gentili Mosconi group is a strategic partner for the most iconic and representative realities in the world of luxury and international high fashion, combining craftsmanship and tradition with innovation. The Company controls the entire value chain, entrusting the intermediate stages of the production process to external partners, with approximately 70% of printing needs managed through the internal Emme printing house, acquired in 2015. This allows for high flexibility in responding to customer requests and fast time to market. Gentili Mosconi expects to close 2022 with a total turnover of over 50 million, of which around 41% in Italy and the remaining 59% abroad.