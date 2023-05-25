Gentiloni in Trento: “Ratifying the Mes priority: this way Italy will count in the EU”

Paolo Gentiloni: “We have a consistent challenge on the Pnrr”

“On the Pnrr the problem is not denouncing delays but working so that they don’t occur”. Paul Gentiloni in a debate at the Festival of Economics underway in Trento. The former premier recalls how “the implementation by Italy of what is an unprecedented European plan is fundamental”.

Also because “we are the receiving country more money: up to now 154 billion have been disbursed at European level, of these going to Italy 67 billion which will soon become 86. In short, a rather substantial figure, close to half of the total resources disbursed so far”. For Gentiloni “we must be aware that in the coming months between 2023 and 2024 the fundamental part of this program should develop: for for us it is a very substantial challenge”. “On the Pnrr – he continues – the EU Commission recalls that we are heading towards a demanding phase, which is why we ask Italy toi strengthen governance but also at the local level“.

“I believe that loosening the rules on state aid is a wrong and dangerous path, also because the response unbalances the balance of power between countries. Even by totally freeing the different countries, you can’t be competitive at a national level” adds Gentiloni, giving the example of the electrification of mobility.

Mes: “With ratification Italy would have more voice in the EU, not doing so is a mistake”

In the course of his long speech, the former premier also spends some words on the Mes. “If Italy were to ratify the Mes, it would have more title and more voice in the chapter that will open later to give it a more positive function”. “In Italy – he jokes – the Mes is experienced as the Spectre” of the James Bond films, “but it is only a intergovernmental body that served to address the sovereign debt crisis“. And on the assumption that “Italy will be forced to use it” he replies with a reassuring “but when ever…”. Moreover, he adds, “I’m not sure that the size of the Month would be adequate for a country like Italy”, i.e. to deal with a crisis of our public debt, the largest in the whole EU. “But this is not what we are discussing: no one thinks that Italy can or will I have to use it,” he says.

