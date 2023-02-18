The European Commissioner for the Economy warns Italy about the responsibilities of the Pnrr: “It’s great, because if it goes badly for Italy it goes badly for the EU”.
Seen from Brussels, the Italian one is a government”much less anti-European than many European circles expected“. It is not a promotion with full marks, but a recognition for “very useful and important decisions” that the executive led by Giorgia Meloni has taken so far. And the European Commissioner for the Economy recognizes it without hesitation Paul Gentiloni, which from the studies of Otto e mezzo on La 7 suspends part of the judgment because, of course, “we need to see what happens in the coming months”. “With Giorgia Melonias with many European rulers, – explains Gentiloni again – we have an epistolary relationship, we exchange messages. It is very useful”.
The comparison with his predecessor at Palazzo Chigi is inevitable, but the European commissioner, with a past as prime minister, avoids comparisons. “Let’s not exaggerate. Draghi was very strong. Certainly there‘Italy is central, it was and still is”, he replies. “There was expectation of a very aggressively anti-European Italian government. The first few months made those who had these fears change their minds. It is true that, at least so far, the government has taken very useful and important decisions”.
The conversation turns to stringent commitments and Gentiloni warns: “The Italian government is aware that there are the deadlines of the Pnrr. Changing the 2026 deadline would require 26 parliaments to ratify, I find that difficult. We have distributed 144 billion euros, of which 67 to Italy. The Italian responsibility is great, because if it goes badly for Italy it goes badly for the EU”.
There is also a passage on the controversy of the moment, linked to the decree approved just yesterday evening by the Council of Ministers. “We take note of the Italian government’s decision on the Superbonus. Among the objectives of the measure there was one that was very close to our hearts, that of improving the energy classes of homes. However, I recognize Minister Giorgetti’s concerns on the consequences on public finances”.
