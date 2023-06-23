Gentinetta at the Thurgau Economic Forum

BUSINESS FORUM

Wirtschaftsforum Thurgau is looking for innovation and cohesion – and gives women the floor

At the Forum on November 16, women will dominate the stage. In addition to the philosopher Katja Gentinetta and Seco director Helene Budliger Artieda, the Thurgau entrepreneurs Ipek Demirtas and Diana Gutjahr also appear.

The Thurgau Economic Forum is taking place again this year in the Thurgauerhof.

Arthur Gamsa

The Thurgau Economic Forum will take place for the 27th time on November 16th. The organizers have now announced the program for the event. The forum is dedicated to the need for innovation and change. According to the statement, this is crucial for the future viability of the company. But it is also important for society to understand this. However, skepticism about the economy is increasing. The pace of change also endangers cohesion.

Impulses for innovations

Katja Gentinetta.

Sandra Ardizzone / KUL

The economic philosopher Katja Gentinetta will speak about this at the economic forum. Helen Budliger Artieda, Director of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco), will also explain how politics, business and society come together. Ipek Demirtas, CEO of Forster in Arbon, provides impetus for an innovative climate in the company. She will then discuss on the podium with Gentinetta and National Councilor and entrepreneur Diana Gutjahr what the new togetherness could look like. As usual, the event will be moderated by Mona Vetsch.

Ipek Demirtas; CEO of Forster Swiss Home

Donato Caspari / chmedia

The male world is represented on the stage of the Thurgauerhof by Daniel Wessner. The head of the Thurgau Office for Economics and Labor will present the current Thurgau Economic Barometer. He will also welcome the newly elected Thurgau of the year on stage.