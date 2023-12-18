Geographical conflict disrupts international shipping prices, and all futures contracts on the Containerized Shipping Index hit the daily limit

The recent rise in international shipping prices has been attributed to a number of factors, including a significant geopolitical conflict in the Middle East. On December 18, all five contracts of the container shipping index (European line) futures listed on the Shanghai International Energy Trading Center rose to the limit, disrupting international shipping prices and all contracts.

This disruption in shipping prices is mainly due to the escalating conflict in the Middle East, which has significantly affected the cargo safety of the Suez Canal. Additionally, as long-term contract negotiations near the end of the year, liner companies have begun to take the initiative to raise prices.

Institutions believe that the escalation of geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East is likely to continue to push up spot freight rates. However, for container shipping index futures, the main contract EC2404 is anchored to the freight rate in April next year. According to the traditional off-peak season characteristics of the shipping market, the price in April is often at a significant discount compared to December of the previous year. Therefore, the further upside of the price of EC2404 remains to be seen, and traders should view it rationally.

The recent disruption in international shipping prices highlights the impact of geopolitical conflicts on global trade and the need for market participants to carefully monitor and evaluate future developments.

