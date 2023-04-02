“Geopolitics of the Infosphere” by Paolo Savona and Fabio Vanorio, a book able to offer a torch in the tunnel of digital transformation. The review

The book written by Paul Savona e Fabio Vanorio treat the Geopolitics of the Infosphere, an unknown theme in Italy due to the setting that is given to the theme. L'”infosphere” for the authors is represented by the “computer sphere of the Fourth Industrial Revolutioncomposed of digital technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT-Internet of Things), Big Data, Cloud Computing, robotics, digital platforms, social media, Blockchain (accounting decentralized self-certifying blocks)/DLT (Distributed Ledger Technologies), Cryptocurrencies and additive manufacturing (3D printing)”.

Cover of the book “Geopolitics of the Infosphere”

The approachtherefore, has nothing philosophical but is exclusively devoted to practice, in a concrete and applicative way both in a corporate and governmental sense. There is a reference toethics. In chapter V, in fact, it mentions “whether ethics and respect for moral values ​​represent the driver on the basis of which to favor or not the introduction of innovation (…), an evaluation of alternative sources which make the ethics of an investment their key feature can at least be set“.

The authors choose the terrain of cryptocurrencies to introduce what they call “ethics-based arbitrage”, a concept already taken up by Savona in his “The return of the Master State”, book written in 2009 together with Patrick Rule, author declared under a pseudonym. Underlying this arbitrage, the authors distinguish between socially responsible investments (where the ethical bond is inherent in the human ethics of managers) e investments guided by a religious logic (where the ethical bond is in the Holy Scriptures, therefore decidedly more stringent). From this second point of view, an examination of a hypothetical is proposed “Economics with Cryptocurrencies” in view of the prescriptions of the Islamic Shari’a.

Lo Spectrum of the book is wide, diversesurely limited in the extension of the arguments, probably not to burden the readercertainly in order not to run too much into the risk of falling into obsolescence due to the technological acceleration underway, as stated by the authors themselves.

The text shows how advances in technology have shaped human life, societies, the geopolitical order and the balance of power. The increase in the pace of digitization it has developed new opportunities for electronic commerce and governance, but it has also transformed intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and military operations. The eldest interconnection it has reduced physical distances, endangering political stability, military secrets and economic and social well-being. The attacks of cyber-espionage highlighted the effective impact on political, economic, social and international stability.

