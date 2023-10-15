Geopolitics rewrites the routes of companies

1
Before the war of Russia in Ukraine, now the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel. The latest conflicts reshape the lines of geopolitics along which corporate affairs unfold. Those are the first routes to change of energy. The Ukrainian war has shown this clearly: if until the beginning of 2022 Moscow was the main gas supplier to Italy, today the majority of imported methane comes from Algeria.
