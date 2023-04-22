Geopolitics: That’s how tough the fight for the raw materials of the future will be

ACrude oil used to be called “black gold” to show how important the raw material is for industrial society and how powerful the countries that produce it are. Today, a global battle for the “white gold” has broken out: the light metal lithium is needed for electric car batteries or cell phone batteries, for example.

The EU has defined 34 such rare substances as critical. Wind turbines would not turn without lithium, cobalt, nickel, copper, silicon and many others, neither solar cells nor microchips would work. But states that are anything but simple suppliers have the power to do so. An overview of the players shows the dilemma the EU is in.