Home Business George Soros: the Big Bet of his fund is a Big Tech USA. Share increased by over 1,800%
Business

George Soros: the Big Bet of his fund is a Big Tech USA. Share increased by over 1,800%

by admin
George Soros: the Big Bet of his fund is a Big Tech USA. Share increased by over 1,800%

What are the most relevant portfolio changes launched by financier George Soros, through his Soros Fund Management (SFM)?

An article by TheStreet.com reports what emerged from the documentation filed by the fund with the Sec.

In the United States, securities regulators require managers of funds exposed to US equities worth more than $100 million to file a document, known as a 13F, within 45 days prior to the end of the quarter.

From this documentation, the great bet that George Soros made on a large US Big Tech emerged, contained in the acronyms FANG and FAANG: it is the title Alphabet, the holding company which owns the Google search engine.

As of July 31, George Soros held 53,175 Alphabet shares; three months later, his stake in the behemoth jumped to 1.01 million shares. The financier basically increased his stake in Alphabet by 1,806%.

Soros, on the other hand, lightened, albeit slightly, Amazon shares: his SFM fund in fact holds 1,981,161 Amazon shares, compared to 2,004,500 in the second quarter. The share in the e-commerce giant was therefore limited by just 1.16%.

The value of George Soros’ stock portfolio rose 4.3% in the third quarter, and on a quarterly basis, to nearly $5.9 billion.

See also  After the release of Apple's iPhone 14, he interviewed a ten-year fruit fan, and his answer was..._Camera_Function_User

You may also like

The rebound of non-ferrous metal prices may be...

Foreign exchange trading reminder: the dovish meeting minutes...

Piombino, the appeal against the regasification terminal has...

Mengjie shares are too chilling for stockholders_Sina Finance_Sina.com

Alpitour returns to pre-Covid levels and changes its...

Piquadro: Growing results in the first half of...

Record sales in 2022 for the Hti Group...

European Central Bank minutes “basically copy” the Fed:...

Moby-Cin, the court of Milan approves the arrangement

A Tesla in Taipei ran out of control...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy