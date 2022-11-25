What are the most relevant portfolio changes launched by financier George Soros, through his Soros Fund Management (SFM)?

An article by TheStreet.com reports what emerged from the documentation filed by the fund with the Sec.

In the United States, securities regulators require managers of funds exposed to US equities worth more than $100 million to file a document, known as a 13F, within 45 days prior to the end of the quarter.

From this documentation, the great bet that George Soros made on a large US Big Tech emerged, contained in the acronyms FANG and FAANG: it is the title Alphabet, the holding company which owns the Google search engine.

As of July 31, George Soros held 53,175 Alphabet shares; three months later, his stake in the behemoth jumped to 1.01 million shares. The financier basically increased his stake in Alphabet by 1,806%.

Soros, on the other hand, lightened, albeit slightly, Amazon shares: his SFM fund in fact holds 1,981,161 Amazon shares, compared to 2,004,500 in the second quarter. The share in the e-commerce giant was therefore limited by just 1.16%.

The value of George Soros’ stock portfolio rose 4.3% in the third quarter, and on a quarterly basis, to nearly $5.9 billion.