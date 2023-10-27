Georgia Woman Receives Multimillion-Dollar Settlement After Severe Coffee Burns at Dunkin’ Donuts

Georgia Woman Receives Multi-Million Dollar Settlement after Suffering Burns from Hot Coffee at Dunkin’ Donuts

A Georgia woman has reached a multimillion-dollar settlement after suffering serious burns caused by an extremely hot cup of coffee at a Dunkin’ Donuts. The incident, which occurred in February 2021, left the woman with second and third-degree burns, as well as significant medical costs, leading to a successful lawsuit.

The fateful incident took place at a Dunkin’ Donuts located in Sugar Hill, Georgia when a 70-year-old woman visited the store. According to her attorney, Benjamin Welch of the Morgan & Morgan firm, the lid of the coffee cup unexpectedly came off when the employee handed it to her. This resulted in the scalding liquid spilling onto the woman, causing second and third-degree burns to her thighs, groin, and abdomen.

The consequences of the incident were even more serious due to the medical costs that the woman had to face, amounting to more than $200 thousand dollars. Furthermore, the burns were so severe that the victim had to learn to walk again and continues to face difficulties in her daily life.

According to Welch, “her life has been completely altered. Walking still causes pain, she cannot go out in the sun and must apply creams and ointments to the burns several times a day,” he told the New York Post.

The lawsuit filed argued that the accident would not have occurred if the self-service employee had properly secured the lid on the coffee cup. As a result of legal negotiations, Golden Donuts, LLC, the franchise that operates the Dunkin’ Donuts location in question, agreed to pay $3 million in damages to the woman to compensate her for her injuries and the negative impact on her life.

John Morgan, founder of Morgan & Morgan, expressed hope that this agreement will encourage other restaurants to prioritize customer safety. “We hope this deal sends a message to all restaurants and franchisees: it’s not complicated; train your employees properly and prioritize customer safety,” Morgan told Fox News.

So far, Golden Donuts, LLC, and Inspire Brands, owners of the Dunkin’ Donuts brand, have not commented on the case. This incident serves as a reminder for businesses to ensure that proper safety measures are in place to protect customers and prevent such accidents from happening in the future.

