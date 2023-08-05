Home » “Georgia’s version”. Sallusti reveals Meloni’s secrets, that’s when the book-interview comes out
“Georgia’s version”. Sallusti reveals Meloni’s secrets, that’s when the book-interview comes out

“Georgia’s version”. Sallusti reveals Meloni’s secrets, that’s when the book-interview comes out

Giorgia di Sallusti’s version

Sallusti reveals the “behind the scenes” of Prime Minister Meloni’s thought, that’s when the new book “Giorgia’s version” comes out

Giorgia Meloni talks about his authentic vision of life and the world in the book “George’s version” (Rizzoli, pp. 240, € 18,00), a conversation-interview with Alessandro Salusti, out on September 12. Where do you see yourself in ten years? “I can tell you how I hope to see myself in ten years. Proud of how I did my job, and aware that it was not a vain commitment”, this is the incipit of the book.

A few weeks after taking office at the helm of the Government, during a quick exchange of greetings with Giorgia Meloni, Alessandro Salusti he lets slip a joke: “It’s a pity that an incumbent Prime Minister cannot think of writing a book to tell about his projects”.

And she: “And because he can’t do it”. Sallusti, caught off guard, throws it there: “I don’t know exactly, but there must be a reason why no one has ever done it”. Her: “You should know that doing what everyone else did isn’t exactly my specialty.” Thus was born the idea of ​​this conversation in which Giorgia Meloni reveals his authentic vision of life and the world.

