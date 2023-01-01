Home Business Georgieva (IMF): 2023 will be a tough year for most of the world economy
Georgieva (IMF): 2023 will be a tough year for most of the world economy

Georgieva (IMF): 2023 will be a tough year for most of the world economy

“For most of the world economy, this is going to be a tough year, tougher than any we leave behind. Why? Because the three big economies, USA, EU, China, are all slowing down at the same time. The United States is the most resilient. The United States could avoid a recession.” Thus the general manager of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgievaduring an interview on CBS. In the US “we see that the labor market remains quite strong. This is, however, a half-blessing because if the labor market is very strong, the Fed may have to hold on longer to bring inflation down,” she points out.

As for the European Union, “it is hit very hard by the war in Ukraine. Next year, half of the European Union will be in recession. China will slow down further this year. Next year will be difficult for China. And this translates into negative trends globally. When we look at emerging markets in developing economies, the picture is even bleaker there. Why? Because on top of everything else, they are affected by high interest rates and the appreciation of the dollar,” Georgieva points out.

In its latest World Economic Outlook released in April 2022, the International Monetary Fund projected global growth of 3.6% in 2022 and 2023, down from the 4.4% and 3.8% in its January report. year.

