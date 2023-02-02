According to preliminary data released today, in 2022 Geox achieved revenues of 735.5 million euros (+21% on 2021), with double-digit growth in all channels and in all the main geographical areas.

The net financial position as at 31 December 2022 (before IFRS 16) is equal to -49.8 million (-64.3 million as at 31 December 2021) thanks to a virtuous control of working capital.

The sales data lead us to expect a return to a positive operating result (Ebit) already at the end of 2022.

Even the first indications for 2023 confirm the positive trend. In the multi-brand channel, the initial order intake for the SS23 collection ended with double-digit growth and, to date, a similar trend is also confirmed by orders for the FW23 collection (still in progress). Comparable sales of direct stores also grew by double figures in the first 4 weeks of the year with a further reduction in discounts.

These evidences lead the company to confirm the forecasts of the business plan for both 2023 and 2024 with growing revenues and profitability.