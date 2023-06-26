Home » Gerd Kommer: “ETF Pope” launches its own ETF
Business

Gerd Kommer: “ETF Pope” launches its own ETF

by admin
Gerd Kommer: “ETF Pope” launches its own ETF

With his new ETF, Gerd Kommer wants to prevent an excessive US share. Gerd Kommer

“ETF Pope” Gerd Kommer launches his own index fund.

The Germans’ favorite investment product has a flaw: US stocks are overwhelming in it. In the MSCI World, on which most ETF savings plans run, the United States has a weight of more than two-thirds.

That wasn’t a problem in recent years, as the American stock exchanges have been doing splendidly. The outstanding performance in an international comparison caused the US share to continue to swell. Because the classic indices are compiled according to market value. And because US companies are huge by market capitalization by global standards, they get a heavy weight in the index.

See also  Jamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Remains Committed to China Business - WSJ

You may also like

Five ways to build passive income

Turkish central bank implements first measures to improve...

Daily News Digital Newspaper Platform-Zhiji Tiankai West Wing...

This is what the most expensive rental apartment...

Offshore RMB against the US dollar fell below...

Nokia C21 Pro purple model released overseas, priced...

Retirement at 63: With this loophole, you can...

Listed companies “senior high school entrance examination” will...

Submarine Titan: OceanGate could be sued, according to...

The Federal Court of Auditors warns of losses...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy