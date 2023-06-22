Gerd Kommer: “ETF Pope” launches its own ETF

With his new ETF, Gerd Kommer wants to prevent an excessive US share. Gerd Kommer

“ETF Pope” Gerd Kommer launches his own index fund.

The Germans’ favorite investment product has a flaw: US stocks are overwhelming in it. In the MSCI World, on which most ETF savings plans run, the United States has a weight of more than two-thirds.

That wasn’t a problem in recent years, as the American stock exchanges have been doing splendidly. The outstanding performance in an international comparison caused the US share to continue to swell. Because the classic indices are compiled according to market value. And because US companies are huge by market capitalization by global standards, they get a heavy weight in the index.

