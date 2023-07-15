“German airports are too expensive”

Mr Lundgren, the summer holidays are beginning and passengers are horrified to remember the chaos of a year ago. Will it be better this time?

Dirk Scherff

Editor in the “Value” section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper.

It remains a challenge and renewed chaos at airports cannot be ruled out. There are 10 to 15 percent more European flights than in 2022 and at the same time there are still capacity restrictions at some airports, partly due to a lack of staff. It’s an explosive mix. At Easyjet, on the other hand, we are better prepared than in 2022. We no longer have any staff shortages.

How late are your flights at the moment?

Less than 2022, but that was a particularly bad year. It was better before the pandemic than it is now. We cannot be satisfied with the current situation.

How does Germany fare in a European comparison?

Germany is in the European average. We experience delays mainly due to disruptions to air traffic control in London Gatwick, our home base in the UK, and in France, which affects many Mediterranean flights. There are also restrictions in the airspace over southwest Germany. A small disruption here has major consequences. The Greek islands are also vulnerable, with frequent flights to them in the summer, which the small airports struggle to cope with. In general, we still suffer from the outdated air corridors that were once established after World War II.

Why is this a problem?

Part of the airspace is reserved for the military. That’s why we can’t always fly the direct route. This costs time, creates bottlenecks elsewhere and is bad for the environment. For the Paris-Milan flight, we would emit a quarter less carbon dioxide if we could fly more directly.

The criticism is decades old, and the military has always resisted new corridors.

That’s an inexcusable excuse. The Ukraine conflict has shown that additional military flights are possible without restricting airspace for civilian aircraft. The national governments simply don’t want to give up sovereign powers, it’s just for political reasons, not military ones.

Is there any hope that this will finally change?

I think so, because there is now an additional reason: other flight routes could be an important lever in climate protection. In the past, the only arguments used were the loss of time and higher costs due to the defined corridors.

In spring you reported good booking figures for the summer. Has the trend continued or are people now wanting to fly less often to save money because of high inflation?

No, the good development has continued. People restrict themselves elsewhere, for example when visiting restaurants. But the holidays remain very important to them. In addition, Easyjet benefits in particular from the fact that we are considered a low-cost airline. If you have decided to fly, it should be as cheap as possible.

Do people book differently today?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

