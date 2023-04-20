Home » German auto industry in China: The decline has begun
The data for March have been available for a few days. It is now certain: in the first three months of the year, Volkswagen just managed to take first place ahead of BYD. But for the Wolfsburg-based company, that’s no reason to celebrate, because the pole position should soon be gone for good: BYD grew by 89 percent in the first quarter, while VW sales fell by 12 percent (FAW-Volkswagen joint venture) or 32 percent percent (joint venture SAIC-Volkswagen).

Now the high dependency of the German auto industry on China, which has long looked threatening, is taking its revenge. Automakers and politicians wondered: What if the Chinese regime simply used legal tricks to snap up foreign automakers in order to promote their own manufacturers? What if geopolitical conflicts force Western auto companies to pull out of China? Our German car nation would be history.

