German Bionic: Robot suits now also for care

So far, exoskeletons have mainly been used in factories to relieve the body at work. A start-up now wants to use the robotic suits in healthcare.

Designed to relieve the musculoskeletal system: The exoskeleton from the startup German Bionic. German Bionic

The Startup German Bionic presented the first active exoskeleton specifically for use in care on Friday, which is intended to support lifting and thus protect against overload and injuries. By using the robot suits, the company from Berlin and Augsburg wants to improve working conditions in certain areas nursing professions improve.

With exoskeletons, a distinction is made between passive and active systems. Systems in the industrial environment mostly work passively. They have springs or expanders that are under mechanical tension and release their energy again with certain postures. However, the new system from German Bionic is an active system that is electrically operated.

The startup, founded in 2016 by Armin G. Schmidt, Michael Halbherr and Peter Heiligensetzer, is headquartered in Germany and the USA, with offices in Berlin, Boston, Augsburg and Tokyo. The company currently employs almost 100 people. In January, German Bionic received the “Best of Innovation” award for its exoskeleton called “Cray X” at the world‘s largest electronics trade fair CES in Las Vegas.

The new device “Apogee+” for the care sector is to be presented to the public for the first time in mid-June at the VivaTech 2023 trade fair in Paris. The innovative power suit should help to make the sometimes very stressful working conditions in these system-critical professions easier and to make them healthier and more sustainable, said co-founder Schmidt. “We are convinced that the smart companions will soon be part of everyday life in clinics and nursing homes.”

For many caregivers, working in hospitals and care facilities is associated with high physical stress, which can lead to early retirement. The new power suit was specially developed to support nursing staff in their everyday work, explained Schmidt. The exoskeleton also meets specific requirements for the healthcare sector. For example, it can be easily disinfected and has handles for the patients.

read too Millions for care startup Careloop – the founders used this pitch deck business/careloop-pitchdeck-a/”>

So far, exoskeletons have primarily been used to lift and move heavy objects in industry, trade, logistics companies or for baggage sorting at airports. Also the armed forces is currently testing the use of robot suits to refuel aircraft at the air base in Wunstorf, Lower Saxony.

dpa/laj