German Bundestag – 236 entrepreneurs take part in the initiative

Berlin: (hib/EMU) A total of 236 so-called role model entrepreneurs have joined the “Women in Business” initiative of the Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection since it was set up in 2014 until January 2023. This is what the federal government writes in a reply (20/7437) on a small request (20/6970) of the AfD faction.

MEPs asked what requirements a woman entrepreneur must meet in order to be listed as an ambassador for business start-ups. In its reply, the Federal Government writes that the woman must have founded her company herself or with other partners or have taken over the company. This must be based in Germany and have been in existence for at least three years or have been taken over at least three years ago.

In addition, the entrepreneur should agree to volunteer appointments as part of the initiative, writes the federal government. The participants are all volunteers; According to the Federal Government, they will not be reimbursed for expenses (e.g. travel expenses) nor will they receive any other expense allowances.

