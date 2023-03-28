Home Business German Bundestag – 87 export licenses for armaments issued in 2022
German Bundestag – 87 export licenses for armaments issued in 2022

German Bundestag – 87 export licenses for armaments issued in 2022

Berlin: (hib/EMU) In 2022, the federal government issued 87 collective export licenses for armaments with a total value of 701,658,423 euros. 41 licenses (worth 385,328,279 euros) were licenses to follow-up applications for previously issued and non-renewable bulk export licences. That goes from an answer (20/5982) on a small request (20/5533) of the faction Die Linke.

The MPs also asked whether there could be conflicts of interest in decisions on export applications for war weapons and other armaments from the companies Airbus and Hensoldt because the Federal Republic of Germany holds shares in these companies. The answer states that decisions on export applications for armaments from the companies Airbus and Hensoldt are made “as with other companies” on the basis of the applicable legal requirements, in particular on the basis of the War Weapons Control Act, the Foreign Trade and Payments Act, the Foreign Trade and Payments Ordinance, the common position on common rules for control the export of military technology and military goods from the European Union and the political principles of the Federal Government for the export of war weapons and other armaments.

