German Bundestag – added value of the 100 largest companies at 14 percent

Berlin: (hib/EMU) The share of the 100 largest companies in Germany in the overall economic value added was 14 percent in the 2020 reporting year. This is what the Federal Government writes in its statement on the information (20/7892) of the 24th main report of the Monopolies Commission on the 2022 competition.

This value shows the economic effects of the Covid 19 pandemic, writes the federal government. The real added value of all companies in Germany fell by 6.2 percent to 2,005.7 billion euros compared to the 2018 reporting year.

The added value of the 100 largest companies fell by 10.8 percent to 280.8 billion euros in the same period. Overall, it can be stated that the share of the 100 largest companies in domestic value added has fallen by around twelve percent over the past ten years and is around 15 percent on average.

With regard to the development of the 100 largest companies, the federal government writes that the Vodafone Group Germany has made the highest new entry on the list (40th place). According to the notification, the effects of the corona pandemic were most clearly evident in the loss of domestic value creation at Lufthansa; this fell by 91 percent compared to the 2018 reporting year, when it was still the eleventh largest company in Germany.

The report names Amazon and Zalando, newly included in the group of the 100 largest companies, as winners of the pandemic, which have benefited from the restrictions on brick-and-mortar retail in 2020.