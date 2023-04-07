Home Business German Bundestag – AfD asks for a definition for non-profit companies
Business

German Bundestag – AfD asks for a definition for non-profit companies

by admin
German Bundestag – AfD asks for a definition for non-profit companies

Berlin: (hib/EMU) The AfD parliamentary group inquired about the proportion of non-profit companies compared to value-adding companies in Germany (20/6168). The members of parliament also want to know whether the Federal Government has its own definition of the term “public-interest-oriented company”. In connection with the promotion of start-ups, the parliamentary group also asked about new financing instruments for start-ups that are geared towards the common good and how high the financial framework should be for this.

See also  Announcement of Essence Fund Management Co., Ltd. on Convening Essence Profit-Driven Equity Securities Investment Fund Fund Unitholders Meeting by Communication

You may also like

Central banks continue to buy on a large...

Ethiopia: Foreign Minister, need to strengthen partnership with...

Berlusconi: “It’s tough but I’ll be able to...

A look at Wall Street’s major investment banks’...

Cartel Office: No signs of higher fuel prices...

The new Italian billionaires: in the lead the...

This reduces the heat loss in your house...

Inter, Investcorp interested. It is the Bahraini fund...

53 people were arrested! The group of “professional...

Auditor must pay: EY is punished so severely

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy