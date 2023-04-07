Berlin: (hib/EMU) The AfD parliamentary group inquired about the proportion of non-profit companies compared to value-adding companies in Germany (20/6168). The members of parliament also want to know whether the Federal Government has its own definition of the term “public-interest-oriented company”. In connection with the promotion of start-ups, the parliamentary group also asked about new financing instruments for start-ups that are geared towards the common good and how high the financial framework should be for this.