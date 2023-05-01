Home » German Bundestag – AfD calls for offset agreement in arms procurement
Business

German Bundestag – AfD calls for offset agreement in arms procurement

by admin
German Bundestag – AfD calls for offset agreement in arms procurement

Berlin: (hib/EMU) In an application, the AfD parliamentary group calls for (20/6536), to demand compensation from foreign suppliers of at least 60 percent of the purchase price in Germany in the form of so-called offset agreements in future for armaments procurement projects abroad.

In order to implement this, according to the application, the federal government should submit a corresponding bill by the end of the 2023 summer break, which contains the obligation to offset compensation transactions.

The parliamentary group considers the introduction of offset agreements to be necessary, since the 100 billion euro special fund for the Bundeswehr is not a “asset” but a debt “that will burden future generations of German taxpayers”. Compensation through offset agreements could help create prosperity and jobs.

The application is to be discussed for the first time in the plenary session late Thursday evening and referred to the responsible economic committee.

See also  Piaggio: two-wheeler market in strong growth in May in Italy (+ 43%) and Spain + 56%

You may also like

In the first quarter, the quarterly increment of...

Understand Viessmann heat pump sales

Dl Lavoro, towards the government-union meeting. Landini: “Crazy...

Philosopher, postman, headhunter, Deutsche Bank

Usa, the professor fired for the David shown...

30 Years Public World Wide Web | Economy...

Nanni Moretti’s new film flopped at the box...

Hydrogen: Is a hydrogen economy feasible?

Flavio Insinna: “Me on a desert island alone...

Appointments, Conte piazza Bonafede at the Csm. The...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy