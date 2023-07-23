German Bundestag – AfD draft law restricting competition rejected

Berlin: (hib/EMU) At its meeting on Wednesday, the Economic Committee approved a draft law (20/1342) of the AfD parliamentary group to amend the law against restraints of competition with the votes of all other parliamentary groups against the votes of the AfD parliamentary group.

The parliamentary group had called for the law against restraints of competition to be amended in paragraph 47k, paragraph 8. An additional paragraph is intended to authorize the Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection to “suspend the activities of the Market Transparency Unit for Fuels for a period of up to six months if there is a risk that the price data collected will be misused.” The draft law is to be discussed in the Bundestag this evening.

According to the draft law, the reason for the demand is the massive increase in petrol and diesel prices at filling stations since the beginning of 2022. The price increase can only be partially explained by the high oil price and other factors such as the CO2 tax. “In particular, it can be observed that fuel prices remain at a high level after the oil price has increased, even if the oil price has fallen again,” write MEPs. As long as no competitor starts to lower prices, everyone has an advantage at the expense of the consumer.

According to the paper, one explanation for this behavior is that the price data collected by the Market Transparency Unit for fuels is being misused. “It can be assumed that the market transparency office will not only make fuel prices transparent for consumers, but also for the petrol station operators or the mineral oil companies with pricing authority for petrol stations.” There is thus an instrument available with which the pricing behavior of the competitors can be monitored without great effort, writes the AfD parliamentary group.