German Bundestag – AfD wants to relieve the hospitality industry of requirements

German Bundestag – AfD wants to relieve the hospitality industry of requirements

Berlin: (hib/EMU) A permanent reduction in VAT to seven percent for food and beverages is intended to relieve the restaurant and accommodation industry from the ongoing consequences of the corona pandemic and the war in Ukraine. The AfD parliamentary group demands this in an application (20/6073).

Furthermore, “industry-specific bureaucratic burdens” are to be suspended for twelve months, write the deputies. According to the application, this includes the obligation to document the proper waste separation and recycling in accordance with the Commercial Waste Ordinance or the reporting and documentation forms of hygiene regulations and their feasibility.

In addition to the temporary suspension of these requirements, other requirements are also to be reviewed; Among other things, the MPs name fire protection measures, operational safety regulations, specifications for beverage dispensing systems, grease separators or exhaust air purification and the measurement and calibration law.

