German Bundestag – Alleged subsidy fraud at the Blackstone company

Berlin: (hib/EMU) Due to possible inconsistencies in the promotion of the Blackstone company, the Die Linke parliamentary group asks in a small question (20/6805) the Federal Government, what knowledge it has about the reasons for the production stop at the Blackstone factory in Döbeln. The MPs also want to know how much funding has already flowed to the company and what exactly the federal funding was promised for.

