Berlin: (hib/EMU) With the ordinance to adapt public procurement law to the introduction of new electronic standard forms (“eForms”) for EU announcements and to other requirements under European law (20/6118), the national procurement law regulations (Procurement Ordinance, VgV), the Sector Ordinance (SektVO), the Concession Award Ordinance (KonzVgV) and the Procurement Ordinance for the areas of defense and security (VSVgV) are to be adapted. According to the German government, the regulation is based on the European Commission’s implementing regulation of September 23, 2019 on the introduction of standard forms for the publication of announcements for public contracts.

The implementation is intended to simplify data collection and monitoring when announcing public contracts. For this purpose, new electronic standard forms (eForms) are to be created, and instead of completed forms, data fields that can be combined in different ways are to be used, according to the regulation. In addition, an integrated data register in the announcement service should allow interested companies to search easily and individually for Europe-wide public tenders.

In addition, the regulation is intended to make further adjustments to national public procurement law that are required under European law and to dispel two allegations from infringement proceedings by the European Commission regulation.

In its statement on the ordinance, the National Regulatory Control Council comes to the conclusion that the presentation of the regulatory consequences is comprehensible and appropriate to the methodology and raises no objections.