German Bundestag – Application for arms exports to Saudi Arabia rejected

Berlin: (hib/EMU) At its meeting on Wednesday, the Economic Committee submitted a motion (20/3947) of the Die Linke faction on arms exports to Saudi Arabia with the votes of all other factions against the votes of the Die Linke faction.

The MPs had asked the federal government to stop exporting arms to Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia is waging a war in Yemen that is fueling one of the world‘s worst humanitarian crises, the motion said. “The federal government has now issued an export license for the delivery of equipment and ammunition for combat aircraft worth 36 million euros to Saudi Arabia,” write the MPs. This contradicts the goals of the coalition agreement between the SPD, Greens and FDP, in which it was agreed not to issue export licenses for armaments to states as long as they are demonstrably directly involved in the Yemen war.

The hib message on the application of the CDU / CSU parliamentary group: https://www.bundestag.de/presse/hib/kurzmeldungen-915160