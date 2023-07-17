German Bundestag – Committee for new law against restraints of competition

Berlin: (hib/EMU) The economics committee has drafted a law to amend the law against restraints of competition (GWB amendment) and other laws (20/6824) adopted in amended form. The SPD, Bündnis 90/Die Grünen, FDP and Die Linke parliamentary groups voted in favor of the amended draft law, while the CDU/CSU parliamentary group and the AfD parliamentary group voted against. The final discussion of the draft in the plenum is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

The Economics Committee had previously decided on an amendment by the government factions. The changes relate, among other things, to the measures for the sector inquiry.

In paragraph 32 f, paragraph 2, the threshold for the target company was raised from EUR 500,000 to EUR 1 million. This relates to the obligation to notify business combinations where the acquirer achieved domestic sales of more than EUR 50 million in the last financial year and the company to be acquired achieved domestic sales of more than EUR 1 million in the last financial year.

This adjustment was made “in order to maintain the balance between protecting competition and the costs incurred by the companies concerned and the Federal Cartel Office,” write the government factions in the amendment.

Furthermore, paragraph 32 f, paragraph 2 specifies that the Federal Cartel Office can extend the obligation to register business combinations by three years; repeated extensions of three years each are permitted up to three times. The wording used to be: “[…] the Federal Cartel Office can extend the notification obligation by three years; repeated extensions of three years each are permitted.”

Paragraph 32 f, paragraph 3 was also changed; This now reads: “The Federal Cartel Office can determine by order that there is a significant and ongoing disruption of competition on at least one nationwide market, several individual markets or across markets, insofar as the application of the other powers according to Part 1 according to the at the time of the decision at According to the information available to the Federal Cartel Office, this does not appear to be sufficient to effectively and permanently eliminate the disruption to competition.”

The wording “effective and durable” has been sharpened; in the first draft the wording was: “[…] in order to adequately counteract the disruption of competition found.” In the justification for this rewording, the amendment states that this takes into account the subsidiarity of the remedial measures according to sentence 6 and paragraph 4 compared to the other powers according to Part I of this law.

It was also added to paragraph 32 f paragraph 9. This stipulates that the Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection will report to the German Bundestag and the Bundesrat on its experiences with the provisions of paragraph 32f after a period of ten years after they have come into force.

An amendment by the AfD parliamentary group to the amendment to the law was rejected in the Economic Committee. Among other things, the MPs are calling for the deletion of paragraph 32 f, which provides for measures for a sector inquiry. The desired tightening of competition law goes beyond EU law, and there is also a lack of evidence and fact-based justification as to why the currently available instruments of the GWB should be deficient, write the MEPs.

The parliamentary group also fears the risk of direct market intervention on government instructions “to disadvantage politically undesirable sectors and companies”. This could lead to a politicization of competition law, for example to a transformation into a so-called social-ecological market economy.

A motion for a resolution by the CDU/CSU parliamentary group was also rejected. The deputies write that the amendment undermines a central component of the social market economy, the (legal) certainty of corporate actions and investment decisions. In the future, it will no longer be necessary to violate the law on competition in order for the Federal Cartel Office to be able to impose “every conceivable condition, including internal unbundling, on a company in order to ensure competition”. In the motion for a resolution, the parliamentary group therefore calls on the Bundestag “to refrain from politicizing the Federal Cartel Office and not to carry out the announced paradigm shift in competition law”.

