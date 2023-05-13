German Bundestag – Controversial staffing: Habeck and Graichen questioned

Berlin: (hib/EMU) In a joint meeting on Wednesday, the Economic Committee and the Committee for Climate Protection and Energy appointed the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection (BMWK), Robert Habeck (Bündnis 90/Die Grünen), and the State Secretary in the BMWK, Patrick Graichen, about the errors in the allocation of posts at the German Energy Agency (Dena).

Habeck emphasized that the decision was a personal error and not an error in the application of the compliance rules. Mistakes were acknowledged where they happened. By re-advertising the post, this cannot be undone, said Habeck. However, he refuses to attack people in the debate, as has happened in the past few days and weeks.

He made a mistake that he regrets and regrets, Graichen said at the meeting. He should have withdrawn from the search committee. However, he did not give Michael Schäfer or others an advantage in the entire process, Graichen said. He was only interested in finding an excellent managing director for Dena.

At the end of April it became known that Michael Schäfer, who had initially been selected for the post of managing director of Dena, was the best man of the chairman of the selection committee, State Secretary Patrick Graichen. After the conflict of interest became known, the BMWK announced that it would advertise the position again. The fact that Graichen and the Parliamentary State Secretary in the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Michael Kellner, are related by marriage, had already been widely discussed. Graichen’s sister Verena, Kellner’s wife, and Graichen’s brother Jakob also both work in committees that advise the government on energy and climate issues: Verena Graichen in the Hydrogen Council and Jakob Graichen in the Öko-Institut. These connections had already caused criticism in the debate.

In addition to the new advertisement for the position of Dena management, the selection committee should also be reorganized as a consequence, according to the meeting of representatives of the BMWK. When repeatedly asked by members of parliament whether costs could arise from the termination of Schäfer’s contract, the ministry representatives said that this was currently still being examined under labor law.

Also under examination is an official legal assessment of the process, it said. This precedes a possible opening of disciplinary proceedings against Graichen. It is still open whether such a procedure will be opened due to an offense under labor law.