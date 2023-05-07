German Bundestag – Expo 2030: Union asks about human rights in Saudi Arabia

Berlin: (hib/EMU) In a small request (20/6578) the CDU/CSU parliamentary group wants to know from the federal government whether compliance with human rights plays a role in the vote on the host country of Expo 2030.

As can be seen from the request, the federal government, represented by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection, chairs the administration and budget committee in the award process for Expo 2030 and thus provides one of the four vice-presidents of the Bureau International des Expositions.

Saudi Arabia, Ukraine, South Korea and Italy have applied to host Expo 2030. Due to earlier statements by representatives of the federal government on the human rights situation, the Union faction is now asking whether, from the federal government’s point of view, human rights are being observed in Saudi Arabia.