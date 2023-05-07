Home » German Bundestag – Expo 2030: Union asks about human rights in Saudi Arabia
Business

German Bundestag – Expo 2030: Union asks about human rights in Saudi Arabia

by admin
German Bundestag – Expo 2030: Union asks about human rights in Saudi Arabia

Berlin: (hib/EMU) In a small request (20/6578) the CDU/CSU parliamentary group wants to know from the federal government whether compliance with human rights plays a role in the vote on the host country of Expo 2030.

As can be seen from the request, the federal government, represented by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection, chairs the administration and budget committee in the award process for Expo 2030 and thus provides one of the four vice-presidents of the Bureau International des Expositions.

Saudi Arabia, Ukraine, South Korea and Italy have applied to host Expo 2030. Due to earlier statements by representatives of the federal government on the human rights situation, the Union faction is now asking whether, from the federal government’s point of view, human rights are being observed in Saudi Arabia.

See also  Huaxi Securities: The price of gold is still upwardly flexible, and it is recommended to pay attention to gold investment opportunities

You may also like

Single network, Gasparri steals the show from Urso...

The Sufferings of Truck Drivers | Economy |...

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Messi: discover the 10...

Brain-computer interface successful in monkeys for the first...

Weekend horoscope 6 May and 7 May 2023...

EU Parliament: the homosexual Jesus exhibition between sadomasochistic...

Services: Number of postal complaints is falling

Rdc, temporary contracts within 80 km. The “fair”...

Will take all prisoners of war home

Russia, attack on pro-Kremlin writer: “US and UK...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy