German Bundestag – Extensive list of questions on the German China strategy

Berlin: (hib/BAL) The billions in investments by German companies in China that are currently being discussed in the media and the German government’s China strategy are the subject of a small inquiry (20/7912) of the faction Die Linke. Among other things, the questioners point out that direct investments by German companies in China would have exceeded the 100 billion euro mark for the first time in 2021 and that the chemical company BASF is currently investing heavily in China and at the same time cutting 2,600 jobs worldwide, two thirds of them in Germany.

The left now wants to know from the federal government what they expect for the next ten years with regard to the China activities of German companies and how they assess this development, for example with a view to Germany as a location. The parliamentary group also asked whether the federal government expects its China strategy to affect the decisions for or against future investments by German companies in China.

The left also wants to know whether there have been contacts between representatives of the federal government, state secretaries or officials of the ministries and subordinate authorities with representatives of BASF regarding the BASF investment project in China. The same is asked about the recent VW and Siemens activities. In this context, Die Linke also demands information about contacts between representatives of the USA and the federal government.

The small inquiry also includes a media report on the introduction of Outbound Investment Screening (OIS) and the need for investment controls, as well as the EU-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment (CAI). The left wants to know whether the federal government supports full ratification of the agreement. The federal government’s knowledge of the tightening of the Chinese anti-espionage law and political pressure on company decisions is also queried.