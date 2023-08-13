German Bundestag – Federal government comments on “greed inflation”

Berlin: (hib/BAL) The federal government attributes the inflation in food to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, which violates international law. This has led to “considerable upheavals on the agricultural markets”, it is said in a reply (20/7960) on a small request (20/7773) of the faction Die Linke. “Rising energy prices, the tense situation on the raw materials markets and disrupted supply chains have also resulted in significant cost increases for the agricultural and food industry. These took place at all stages of the value chain,” explains the federal government.

Regarding the question of the so-called greed inflation, i.e. price surcharges that cannot be justified by increased costs, the federal government writes that empirical studies have shown temporary profit increases in some areas. However, she emphasizes: “No causal statements on the factors driving inflation with regard to the profitability of companies or any changes in profit margins (premiums on costs) can be derived directly from statistical analysis.”

When asked what the federal government had done to combat high food prices, the federal government responded by referring to various relief measures in 2022. It also described the eleventh amendment to the Act Against Restraint of Competition (GWB) that was recently passed. This will allow the Federal Cartel Office to order pro-competitive measures in the future.

