Berlin: (hib/EMU) Economic promotion within the framework of the joint task “Improvement of the regional economic structure” (GRW) is the sole responsibility of the federal states. That goes from an answer (20/6125) of the Federal Government on a small request (20/5923) of the AfD parliamentary group. “As part of its coordination function, the federal government is involved in the creation of and compliance with the GRW coordination framework and bears half of the expenditure of the federal states,” the answer continues.

However, the federal states decided which spatial or factual priorities they want to set and which projects they want to support specifically. The federal states selected the projects worthy of funding, checked compliance with the rules relevant to the subsidy, issued the approval notices and monitored compliance with the funding provisions by the recipients of the grant, the federal government announced.

The AfD parliamentary group had asked whether it would be compatible with the current funding purpose of the GRW program if funding was mainly in so-called upper and medium-sized centers. The Federal Government replies that the current funding area of ​​the GRW, which was decided on the basis of the guidelines for regional aid 2022 to 2027 of the European Commission and a regional indicator model, takes the “challenges of structurally weak regions in Germany into account in a balanced and appropriate manner”. With the reform of the GRW, which was decided at the end of 2022, the foundations were also laid for funding in structurally weak sub-centres and small centres.