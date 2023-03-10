Home Business German Bundestag – Germany expandable as a location for biotech companies
The Economic Committee has on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 in a public hearing on the subject “Germany as a location for innovation, biotechnology and pharmaceuticals strengthen, secure EU funds, IPCEI Health join” (20/2376) occupied. The hearing was based on a motion by the Union faction, in which it called for Germany to take part in the EU project “Important Project of Common European Interest (IPCEI) Health‘ to promote important innovations in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. In the hearing, seven experts gave an assessment of the topic of funding, Germany as a business location and future viability.

