German Bundestag – Hearing on changes in competition law

Berlin: (hib/EMU) The changes planned by the federal government to the law against restraints of competition (GWB) were discussed extremely contrary by the eight experts in a public hearing of the Economic Committee on Wednesday. While a majority underlined the advantages of the amendment, some experts expressed concern that the Federal Cartel Office would be given too many opportunities to shape the market with the amendment.

The bill (20/6824) to amend the law against restraints of competition and other laws provides, among other things, to increase the effectiveness of so-called sector investigations in antitrust law. The procedures are to be carried out more quickly in the near future and the Federal Cartel Office is to be given the power, following a sector inquiry, to determine a “considerable and ongoing disruption of competition and to order behavioral and structural remedial measures on this basis”.

Among other things, the amendment to the GWB is intended to simplify the applicability of the antitrust authorities’ skimming off of advantages. According to the draft law, economic benefits resulting from violations of antitrust law do not remain with the companies that committed the violations.

Jens-Uwe Franck, Chair of Civil Law, Commercial and Antitrust Law at the University of Mannheim, rated the proposed possibility of skimming off profits that were made in disregard of competition law as positive: “That seems to be a conceptually sensible instrument to be, if it is interpreted narrowly,” said the expert invited at the suggestion of the SPD parliamentary group. According to Franck, it cannot be ruled out in the draft law that is theoretically siphoned off that is greater than that which was illegally generated. However, he also referred to the existing hardship regulations and the ten percent cap. Although the Federal Cartel Office is given a “broad right” with the GWB amendment, it does not see the risk of market design or fixed prices, said the expert.

Stephan Wernicke, head of the legal department at the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, on the other hand, sees the draft law as an “intervention in the system”. The expert invited at the suggestion of the FDP parliamentary group said that he supported the establishment of a subsidiarity rule. On the other hand, one should not underestimate the intensity that a sector inquiry has for companies. Wernicke also assessed the draft law as insufficiently formulated in some places. “We want the legal text to be very clear,” said the expert. It is not clearly formulated when, from the point of view of the legislator, market power turns into a disruption. “The current draft lacks comprehensible standards that companies can use as a guide,” says Wernicke.

Georg Boettcher, an expert in antitrust law at Siemens AG, also commented on the concerns of companies in Germany. From his point of view, the GWB amendment creates a “high level of legal uncertainty” on the part of companies. These are subject to intervention by the Federal Cartel Office. With the draft law, the federal government is also taking a special European approach. “There are no other comparable regulations in the EU,” said Boettcher, who was invited at the suggestion of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group. In addition, the law will not only affect large companies, but also small and medium-sized companies, which often operate in small sectors. Boettcher predicted that the new law would have an impact on company decisions. If Germany has such strict competition laws, companies could consider where they want to go instead.

Rupprecht Podszun, Director of the Institute for Antitrust Law at the Heinrich Heine University in Düsseldorf, sees a locational advantage in the competition strengthened by the draft law: If companies can rely on the fact that there are no competitive disadvantages in Germany, that might speak in their favour exactly for this location. “I think we need this amendment because we don’t always want to follow suit,” says Podszun, who was invited at the suggestion of the Bündnis 90/Die Grünen parliamentary group. According to Podszun, there is a “structural lack of competition” in this country that has become entrenched over the years and decades. He doesn’t think it would be very helpful to specify the term “distortion of competition” more precisely than provided for in the draft law. Since one cannot foresee how markets will develop, it is not desirable to “define the term in detail,” said the expert.

Heike Schweitzer, Chair of Civil Law, German and European Economic and Competition Law and Economics at the Humboldt University in Berlin, had a contrary view on this: There was a risk of the term “distortion of competition” being charged if it were not defined more precisely, said the expert who had been invited to the hearing at the suggestion of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group. It is undisputed that the conventional competition rules do not address all disruptions, writes Schweitzer in her written statement. “However, this is not sufficient to justify the ‘extended sector investigation’ provided for in Section 32f GWB-RegE.”

Martin Peitz, Professor of Economics and Applied Economics at the University of Mannheim, however, saw the need for an extended sector analysis. According to current law, the Bundeskartellamt has no way of taking action if competition is significantly disrupted but there is no demonstrable abusive behavior. In addition, sector inquiries are also a good measure when the intensity of competition is restricted by shocks such as international crises and competition is weakened by the decline in international trade, said Peitz, who took part in the hearing at the suggestion of the SPD parliamentary group.

Kim Manuel Künstner, antitrust lawyer and partner in the law firm Schulte Rechtsanwälte in Frankfurt am Main, said that he sees a gap in the previous GWB. The expert invited at the suggestion of the parliamentary group Die Linke rated the introduction of Paragraph 32f as a possibility to take measures against the companies concerned after a sector inquiry as a “basically the right instrument”, since it is very broadly based. However, it should also be noted that this would make the procedures longer and more expensive, according to Künstner. In the balance sheet, however, it is correct “that one concentrates more on the competitive process”.

Andreas Mundt, President of the Federal Cartel Office, stated that everyone agreed that “there are markets that are encrusted”. Regarding the fears of the critics of the amendment, Mundt said that it is not about the government controlling markets and setting prices: “There is no reason to worry that the Federal Cartel Office will design entire branches of industry.” It is more about that To make the principle of competition in the discovery process possible again, said the expert, who took part in the hearing at the suggestion of all parliamentary groups. However, Mundt did not consider the maximum duration of the sector inquiry of 18 months envisaged by the legislator to be feasible: “In our view, that is ambitious. Don’t underestimate the length of the process,” he told MEPs.

The video of the hearing, the statements of the experts and further information on the federal government’s draft law: https://www.bundestag.de/dokumente/textarchiv/2023/kw24-pa-wirtschaft-11-gwb-novelle-951258