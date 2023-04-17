Home » German Bundestag – Hearing on the EU-Mercosur Agreement
by admin
German Bundestag – Hearing on the EU-Mercosur Agreement

Berlin: (hib/EMU) On Wednesday, April 19, 2023, the Economic Affairs Committee will hold a public hearing on the EU-Mercosur trade agreement. Mercosur is an international economic organization in Latin America. The so-called Mercosur countries include Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay. The meeting has two motions from the CDU/CSU parliamentary group (20/4887) and the faction Die Linke (20/5980) perish. The hearing begins at 9 a.m.

According to the current list of experts, seven experts will comment on the applications. The session will be broadcast live on parliamentary television and on bundestag.de.

Further information on the hearing, the list of experts and their statements (once received) at bundestag.de:

The hib message on the application of the CDU / CSU parliamentary group:

The hib message on the motion of the parliamentary group Die Linke:

