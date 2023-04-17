German Bundestag – Hearing on the EU-Mercosur Agreement

Berlin: (hib/EMU) On Wednesday, April 19, 2023, the Economic Affairs Committee will hold a public hearing on the EU-Mercosur trade agreement. Mercosur is an international economic organization in Latin America. The so-called Mercosur countries include Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay. The meeting has two motions from the CDU/CSU parliamentary group (20/4887) and the faction Die Linke (20/5980) perish. The hearing begins at 9 a.m.

According to the current list of experts, seven experts will comment on the applications. The session will be broadcast live on parliamentary television and on bundestag.de.

