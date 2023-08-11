Home » German Bundestag – Implementation of the EU program IRIS²
Berlin: (hib/SCR) The CDU/CSU parliamentary group addressed a small question (20/7921) the implementation of the EU program for secure connectivity 2023 to 2027. The European Parliament approved this program in February entitled “Infrastructure for Resilience, Interconnectivity and Security through Satellite” (IRIS²). With the program, the EU is pursuing the goal of providing secure satellite communications. On the other hand, it should “enable satellite internet for the private sector and for private use by the citizens”. Among other things, the parliamentary group wants to know from the federal government which goals they would like to prioritize in the implementation of IRIS².

