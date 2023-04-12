Berlin: (hib/SCR) According to the federal government, strengthening the network of foreign chambers of commerce (AHK) is in the public interest “particularly in politically and economically difficult times”. She writes that in an answer (20/6228) to a small request from the parliamentary group Die Linke (20/5735) and points out that foreign trade contributes “significantly to Germany’s economic strength”. With more than 150 locations in 93 countries, the AHK network, which also includes delegate offices and representative offices, “covers almost all foreign markets relevant to the German economy,” the federal government continues. The AHK are required to ensure the highest possible degree of self-financing. Around a quarter of the total funding comes to them from the budget of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection as part of the federal government’s foreign trade promotion.