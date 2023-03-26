Home Business German Bundestag – LPG: The left asks for contacts in the USA
Business

German Bundestag – LPG: The left asks for contacts in the USA

by admin
German Bundestag – LPG: The left asks for contacts in the USA

Berlin: (hib/EMU) The Left Party parliamentary group inquired about contacts between the Federal Government and representatives of the United States of America on the subject of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in a small question (20/5930). MEPs want to know whether there were such contacts in the period from January 1, 2016 to February 23, 2022 – i.e. before the start of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine – and ask how it was in the period after February 24, 2022 looks.

See also  The balance of the two financing fell slightly, a decrease of 1.136 billion yuan compared with the previous trading day_Oriental Fortune Net

You may also like

Friendship among colleagues: How to correctly separate private...

Campania, Fico wants to be president. But Conte...

Berlin and EU reach agreement in combustion engine...

Auto, Salvini: “The game is not over on...

China resolutely opposes U.S. “forced sale” of TikTok,...

Heating, electricity and gas bills: how they have...

Auto, Salvini: “The game is not over on...

Roll up your sleeves and work hard to...

Retail: Galeria renovators are hoping for a yes...

The risks of banks in the digital world...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy