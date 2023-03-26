Berlin: (hib/EMU) The Left Party parliamentary group inquired about contacts between the Federal Government and representatives of the United States of America on the subject of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in a small question (20/5930). MEPs want to know whether there were such contacts in the period from January 1, 2016 to February 23, 2022 – i.e. before the start of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine – and ask how it was in the period after February 24, 2022 looks.