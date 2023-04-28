German Bundestag – National Reform Program 2023 submitted

Berlin: (hib/EMU) In a briefing (20/6200) to the Bundestag, the Federal Government presents the National Reform Program 2023 (NRP). According to its own statements, it reports on “measures that serve to deal with major macroeconomic and social challenges”. The basis for this is the country-specific recommendations of the Council of the European Union of July 12, 2022 and the “Country Report Germany 2022” of the EU Commission of July 23, 2022 May 2022.

In addition to the measures to deal with major macroeconomic and social challenges, the NRP reports on the macroeconomic imbalance procedure, including the development of the German current account surplus. Furthermore, information is provided on progress in the implementation of the German Recovery and Resilience Plan, the European Pillar of Social Rights and the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Since most of the topics relevant to the NRP were already dealt with in the 2023 annual economic report, the authors of the NRP refer to the annual economic report.

The additions to the NRP for the annual economic report relate firstly to reducing Germany’s dependence on fossil fuels by accelerating the energy transition, secondly to the modernization of digital infrastructure in Germany and thirdly to current developments in the area of ​​financial and tax policy.

