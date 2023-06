Berlin: (hib/EMU) The Die Linke faction inquired about the estimated investment volume of the chip manufacturer Intel for the planned factories in Magdeburg in a small question (20/7002). The deputies want to know from the federal government how high the sum of the subsidies demanded by the company is and from which pots the funds should come. It is also asked whether the passing of the European Chip Act is a prerequisite for the payment of the funds to Intel.