German Bundestag – parliamentary group Die Linke asks for protective shield procedures

Berlin: (hib/EMU) The parliamentary group Die Linke inquired about the total amount of loans that were paid out to companies as part of the Corona economic aid in a small question (20/7784) to the federal government. MEPs also want to know how high the share is that has already been repaid.

It is also asked how many cases companies that were granted such loans have filed for protective shielding proceedings or bankruptcy and were therefore unable to repay the loans. In the preliminary remarks on the small question, the MPs write that for a protective shield procedure only proof is required that there is a risk of insolvency within 24 months. You are therefore asking how the federal government assesses the risk of companies abusing protective shield procedures in order to get rid of their loan obligations.

